UOG: $42M needed to prevent higher tuition in fiscal 2024

University of Guam students won’t see a tuition increase in the next fiscal year if senators “adequately fund” the university.

UOG, in a release on Thursday, announced it needs $42 million in fiscal year 2024 local budget appropriations to maintain the current tuition rate and fund general operations.

"The university is not planning to increase tuition this fiscal year, provided it receives the full appropriation of $42 million. Funding UOG at the requested level means the university won’t have to place an additional financial burden on students who, along with their families, are already coping with the higher cost of food, housing and other basic needs,” the university said of fiscal year 2024 in its release.

A copy of the budget, which is under review by The Guam Daily Post, was received shortly before press time.

“We are asking for what we need to stabilize the university,” said UOG President Thomas Krise, who told the Post past budget shortfalls are catching up with the university.

“The funding has dropped dramatically in recent years and we can’t sustain this. The only option, if there is not appropriation, is tuition increase. But, it’s a two-edged sword. We are not interested in raising tuition. It’s just that we have no other options,” Krise said.

UOG relies on government of Guam funding and tuition revenue to operate. Funds from tuition amount to about $14 million a year. While it is a substantial source, the local budget appropriation pays for the bulk of operating expenses.

“If we are appropriately funded at the $42 million, then there is zero chance of the tuition increase. If we can’t get that, then we have to look at everything about the university and make decisions,” Krise told the Post.

Tuition costs roughly $5,600 a year per student. 60% of UOG students are eligible for Pell Grants, which means most of the student population comes from low-income families.

“We have assurances from UOG, but it’s up to our senators to adequately fund our university. ... The Student Government Association has been working with UOG administration on keeping tuition costs the same for next year,” SGA President Kyona Rivera stated.

According to Krise, funding "critical areas" of UOG's operations demonstrates to its accrediting bodies that the local government "supports UOG and its mission and prove to our students that their success is worth our government’s investment."

'More than a third' of revenue lost

In its release, UOG detailed multiple years where UOG was given far less than it requested from the Guam Legislature, moving to the lowest levels of government support in "20 years." In 2018, UOG was appropriated $30.7 million in the GovGuam budget, compared to $23.6 million in the current fiscal year.

“Just imagine an organization losing more than a third of its revenue, and then ask it, ‘How do you pay the bills? How do you survive?’ That’s where we are,” Krise said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic began on Guam, UOG had planned to gradually increase tuition costs by a maximum of 5% each semester for a total 30% increase to make up for the budgetary shortfalls. But that was suspended, considering the financial strain the pandemic placed on the shoulders of students.

“In fact, we used federal funds that were earmarked for us as an institution and gave that up and paid for students' needs to keep the price down and people could stay in school. That’s how much we care about taking care of the students we have. There’s no interest in raising tuition, but there must be a restoration of the level of funding we had before this dramatic reduction the last five years,” Krise said.

“The American Rescue (Plan) allowed us to absorb these cuts to our appropriations. Those run out in June and then there’s nothing left,” he said.

According to Krise, “adequate funding” levels of $42 million for fiscal 2024 would allow UOG to address personnel concerns, including the “outdated faculty pay scale and deferred hiring of critical employees.”

“We are missing key personnel, including faculty and support staff in many of our degree programs,” said Krise. “This means that our students often can’t get into the classes they need or the advisement they need, delaying degree completion and affecting our ability to retain students.”

UOG, in its release, said the university's pay scale for faculty has not been updated in 10 years, and is now less competitive with comparable government positions.

"For example, with both at Step 1 of their respective scales, an assistant professor earns $13,000 less than a GDOE teacher VI, and both positions require terminal degrees," UOG said in the release.

Krise said the university’s faculty, staff and students have done everything they can to ensure survival, but “we need GovGuam to invest in our students."