The University of Guam is researching ways residents may manage the rising costs of electricity in the future by looking into alternative energy sources to expensive imported fossil fuels, the university said in a press release.

Like researchers carrying out studies across the country, UOG is looking into efforts to harness the power of the ocean.

Studies into methods such as "seawater splitting" could harness “an unlimited supply” of energy available to Guam, UOG stated.

The process involves splitting hydrogen from seawater so that it can be used for producing and delivering electricity.

“But using seawater has also stumped scientists because, as National Science Foundation researchers and others have found, chloride ions in seawater turn into toxic chlorine gas and can quickly corrode equipment used to produce energy,” the university stated.

Scientists have yet to find a solution that will not cause power production equipment to degrade quickly. They also must find a way to use seawater that will not be costly and will not harm the environment.

UOG said it will contribute to finding these needed solutions.

“The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is providing the University of Guam with funding for faculty and student researchers to work alongside engineers and scientists at DOE’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) to gain a fundamental understanding of seawater electrolysis,” UOG stated in its release.

The research on reductive and oxidative reactions will build a foundation for fundamental research and scientific training at UOG.

The goal of the research is to expand the fundamental knowledge on carbon-neutral hydrogen fuel generation and storage technologies.

Another research initiative funded by the Energy Department provides nearly $1.7 million to UOG to seek answers to the question: “Can the organic compounds present in seawater protect the anode from deactivation by steering the selectivity of the electrolysis away from the chlorine evolution reaction while increasing selectivity toward the production of value-added energy carrier molecules?”

The research initiative, which aims to innovate technology in renewable energy, will be led by principal investigator John Francis Limtiaco, who applied for the research funding with the assistance of the Office of Research and Sponsored Programs at UOG.

“It was very encouraging to see him commit to this very important project for our island,” said Pamela Peralta Taitano, director of contracts and grants.

Those are not the only initiatives in reducing power costs for island residents. Ocean thermal energy conversion and wave energy technology also are on the table, the university said.

“The long-term dream is an Aquaculture Innovation Center that is reliant on clean energy. The expansion of this dream is to add ocean thermal energy or other marine energy systems to Guam’s ability to produce clean energy for the entire island,” said David Patrick Crisostomo, aquaculture specialist with the Sea Grant program.

Crisostomo said ocean thermal energy is a strong possible source because of Guam’s access to deep ocean water relatively close to shore.