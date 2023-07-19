University of Guam alumna Gabriella Prelosky is among the 15 selected nationwide to participate in the highly competitive Woods Hole Partnership Education Program, under the Woods Hole Diversity Advisory Committee.

Prelosky will partake in research and courses on global climate change this summer, UOG announced in a press release. The program takes place in the seaside village of Woods Hole, Massachusetts, where Prelosky will take the courses and will spend 10 weeks to create her research project.

The program will be taught by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution researchers, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Marine Fisheries Service, U.S. Geological Survey, Sea Education Association, Marine Biological Laboratory, and the Woodwell Climate Research Center, UOG stated.

Prelosky, who graduated in 2023 with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology, will board the coastal research vessel Tioga to continue research, as well. She will also study electroreceptor development found in shark embryos under the guidance of science mentors Andrew Gillis and Michael Palmer.

During her time at UOG, she took part in a bridge-to-Ph.D. program for emerging aquatic scientists, naming two potentially new species of diatoms as a 2021 undergraduate with the National Science Foundation’s INCLUDES program, UOG said in the release.