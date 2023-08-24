Maria Dolojan, an alumna of the University of Guam, is one of 100 selected from across the country to partake in the inaugural cohort of the Obama Foundation’s Leaders USA 2023.

She graduated with a bachelor's degree in public administration and criminal justice from UOG in 2019. She's the founder of Famalao'an Rights.

Famalao'an Rights helps ensure girls and women on Guam access affordable and timely reproductive health care options, according to a news release from UOG. An opinion piece written by Dolojan was published in Teen Vogue in 2021 and revealed the complicated access to abortion on the island, even for underage girls who were victims of rape.

After earning her degree at UOG, she traveled to New York City to earn her master’s at the Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service from New York University.

The Obama Leaders will gain the skills and tools to create positive and lasting change in their communities, according to the foundation. Dolojan expressed her gratitude and pride in representing Guam, the Filipino community and the greater Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander community in the program.