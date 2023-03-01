UOG alumni fly home as pilots

For many students on Guam, there is an allure to attending school in the states. Two University of Guam alumni-turned-pilots, however, were able to get everything they needed for their future, and more, on the island.

Capt. Celestino “Torch” Aguon and Capt. Dustin Quinn Alger not only earned degrees from the University of Guam, but went on to become pilots for the U.S. Air Force.

“Attending the University of Guam is great, since the cost of education is more affordable in relation to other stateside schools,” Aguon said in a release from UOG. "I remember feeling the pressure to attend an off-island university, which would make sense if I was looking to pursue a degree that isn't offered at UOG. However, as a former merit scholar, I'm relieved that I didn't finish college with an exorbitant amount of debt and was still able to achieve my overall goal."

For Alger, the UOG education he received acted as a takeoff point for more opportunities to pursue.

“Take everything you learn from UOG (and) apply it to your daily life. ... Don't close off opportunities, because you never know what pops up,” said Alger.

On their journey to becoming pilots, both cousins graduated with high honors from their respective high schools as well as from UOG.

Aguon graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, while Alger graduated magna cum laude with a business administration degree, specializing in finance and economics.

Although they were on separate paths, both avenues qualified them for Air Force Officer Training School and motivated them to meet the rigorous requirements necessary to become pilots.

“Time management, study habits and problem-solving are the main lessons learned from my education at UOG,” said Aguon.

Earning a degree from UOG helped Alger get into Officer Training School, but it was the mentorship of Aguon that gave Alger the idea to apply to be a pilot in the Air Force.

“It wasn't until I was looking for opportunities to commission when the pilot kind of career came into my mind. And then, (I) actually got in contact with this guy,” said Alger, referencing his cousin.

Family support

Both pilots attribute their success not only to their pursuit of education, but, ultimately, to their families, who have been there to support them every step of the way.

Work ethic, good values and an aim for something bigger truly built a solid foundation for their futures, they said.

“My mom, ... my dad, from a young age, they tell me, ‘Always study, do the chores' ... (They were) teaching the foundation and values that carry throughout life,” Alger said.

Aguon’s family funded his flight training with private instructors to build his experience as a pilot early on.

The cousins are also supported by their own spouses and children.

“Having the never-ending support from my wife, Tonilynn, and son, Celestino Ace, drastically reduces the stress associated with our line of work, and gives me the motivation to do my best,” Aguon said.

Alger also said he draws his strength from his wife, Christina, and daughter, Liv, who keep on with the challenges of being a military family, including having to move around.

'It never gets old'

The two pilots are usually stationed in Okinawa, but the Cope North military exercise has brought them back to the island of Guam for a brief time.

There have been times when Alger’s KC-135 Stratotanker would refuel Aguon’s F-15 Eagle fighter jet at 30,000 feet. When the two pilots are in refueling mode, there would be a "hafa adai" and other Guam-unique chatter, they said.

When the pilots are in the air, there have been times when they’ve flown over Guam. Seeing the island from the skies, Alger said, “It just connects you more. It never gets old.”