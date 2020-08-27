University of Guam graduates will begin pursuing their doctorates this fall. Following completion of their degree programs, which range from two to five years, many have plans to return home to Guam to serve the community and produce research within their subject areas, according to a UOG press release.

UOG President Thomas W. Krise said the graduates are prepared.

“The well-rounded experience and mentorship students receive in our master’s and undergraduate programs have made them highly competitive in some top-tier schools and highly selective doctoral programs," he said.

Among UOG alumni beginning doctoral programs this fall are:

• Ian Aflague (2020 B.A. in Psychology) is beginning his juris doctorate at the University of California Berkeley School of Law. He is interested in practicing environmental law and technology law as well as serving communities that cannot afford noncriminal legal services.

• Krystal Aldaca (2020 B.S. in Biology, Bio-Medical Track) is beginning her doctorate in dental surgery at the Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry at the University of Southern California, with plans to practice in Guam.

• Eduardo Biala Jr. (2017 B.S. in Biology) is beginning a post-baccalaureate program in medicine at the John A. Burns School of Medicine at the University of Hawaii prior to entering the school’s Doctor of Medicine program next year. He plans to practice in Guam, potentially in gastroenterology, in a hospital setting.

• Brandon Datuin (2020 B.S. in Chemistry) is beginning his doctorate in chemistry at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, with an interest in working in an advisory role in the private sector.

• Grace Donaldson (2017 B.A. in Interdisciplinary Arts and Science, 2019 Master of Public Administration) is beginning her doctorate in international relations at Ritsumeikan University in Japan with an interest in continuing her research on Micronesia-U.S.-China relations.

• Chloé Dydasco (2013 B.A. in Secondary Education, 2015 M.Ed. in Secondary Education) is beginning her doctorate in educational psychology at Washington State University with plans to return to Guam to conduct research and to continue educating future island leaders.

• Megan Gimmen (2020 B.S. in Biology and Chemistry) is beginning a post-baccalaureate pipeline program at Johns Hopkins University in Maryland for students wanting to pursue doctorates in medicine. She plans to eventually return to Guam to contribute in health care and health research.

• Jonathan Guerrero (2012 M.S. in Clinical Psychology) is beginning his doctorate in clinical-community psychology at the University of Alaska, Anchorage, with an interest in returning to Guam to help address social issues through community- and action-based interventions.

• Arielle Lowe (2016 B.A. in English and CHamoru Studies, 2019 M.A. in English) is beginning her doctorate in English focusing on Asia Pacific cultural studies at the University of Hawaii at Mānoa. She is interested in returning to Guam to drive cultural conversations through teaching, community programs or government work.

• Leiana Naholowa’a (2018 M.A. in English) is beginning her doctorate in English at the University of Hawaii at Mānoa with an interest in returning to Guam to teach and continue her research of CHamoru literature, history and culture.

• Joshua Tingson (2020 B.S. in Chemistry) is beginning his doctorate in chemistry at Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey with an interest in researching cancer treatment.