Chosen out of almost 900 highly competitive candidates nationwide, University of Guam alumnus Angelo Paule was awarded the prestigious 2023 Charles B. Rangel International Affairs Fellowship.

According to Paule, his background of growing up in Guam, strong academic credentials, life experiences and passionate pursuit of his dreams all played a part in his being awarded this highly coveted fellowship.

“When I interned at the 35th Guam Legislature, (I learned) nuances of being a part of a team. And being a part of a senator’s staff was definitely interesting. When I was at the Attorney General’s Office, the Consumer Protection Division, that one I got specific experience of mediating over the phone and really getting into almost negotiating and all kinds of remote work," he told The Guam Daily Post. "And most recently, I interned at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office on Guam, the de facto Taiwan Consulate, and that was specifically, like, international relations, diplomacy-focused. So, everything from doing research, the applicability of Guam law to marriage, to things like event management, project management and things like database management, too."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The day Paule received news of his award, he said, he was so excited and thankful that not even being ill could ruin the moment.

“It was amazing, the Rangel Fellowship is like my dream program for me. It was the main thing I was shooting for and I remember I was in bed sick that day, but I was at least coherent enough. The first thing I did was call my mom and let her know that my life was going to change thanks to the fellowship,” Paule said.

Paule said the fellowship is everything he could hope for and more and to him the work service required after the fellowship is just more icing on the cake.

“It entails financial assistance for grad school, up to $24,000 annually, financial aid stipend to help with other costs. It comes with an internship, before I begin grad school, on Capitol Hill - which is really amazing that they do that - and basically, after grad school, I get to enter the State Department for five years as a foreign service officer. And then after that five years, it’s up to me … The program lists it as a requirement, but personally, for me, that five years, the payback requirement or work service, to me, it is part of the package deal,” Paule said.

Paule’s interest in becoming a diplomat stemmed from his experience learning and growing up in the public school system. There, he became curious as to why and how Guam played its part in the world.

“Growing up in Guam pretty much my whole life, I got to experience the way public school is like an incredibly diverse environment, Guam, Filipino, all of the Micronesian Islands, even into continental Asia," said Paule. "In middle school, it was things like asking my teachers ‘why is North Korea threatening us with strikes?’ That was when I realized how important Guam was internationally.”

There are many things that he is looking forward to, thanks to the fellowship, said Paule. Being a deferred student for Georgetown, he said he is extremely grateful for the assistance the fellowship provides financially for his continued education.

“The main things I’m looking forward to are the congressional internship this summer, just because I’ll get to see the goings-on in Capitol Hill. This Congress has been pretty interesting so far, so that’s going to be really cool. The graduate school assistance is for sure going to be up there, … I held back my admission for a year and I’ll be coming in this fall,” Paule said.

Paule says he is open to wherever his new career will take him.

“I always wanted to be a diplomat. Ideally, in the Indo-Pacific, Asia-Pacific. We can get to choose the areas we would like to go to, but, of course, my assignment will depend on a bunch of things and I may not get my first or second choice. But I would like to help U.S. efforts to engage partners and allies in the region. We recently opened some new embassies in Fiji, for example, and maybe being a part of those efforts there would be a dream come true, too,” Paule said.

Paule said travel played a large role in his interest in foreign affairs, but what really drives him is his eagerness to make an impact.

“International agreements and things like that, they set the stage for the way our lives are. A lot of the times there’s this question, ‘Will we go to war or not?’ And some people will say, ‘No, let’s try diplomacy first.’ … I’d like to be a part of that first step,” Paule said.