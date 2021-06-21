UOG alum's documentary on a transgender woman’s journey wins film award

The colors of Pride Month are particularly bright for Keanno Fausto, a communication alumnus from the University of Guam who recently won a national award for his documentary on a local transgender woman. Fausto took third place for his microdocumentary, “Haven,” at the 2021 Broadcast Education Association Festival of Media Arts, UOG stated in a press release.

The festival is an internationally judged exhibition of faculty and student work with more than 1,300 entries representing more than 250 universities.

Fausto won a cash prize of $1,000 and a specialized screening of his film at the awards ceremony.

The documentary features Lasia Casil, Guam’s first openly transgender senatorial candidate and founder of Guam Pride, an LGBTQ+ rights activist organization. It follows her journey and return to Guam after leaving the island to escape workplace discrimination as a transgender woman.

“What inspired me to learn more about her story was her perseverance to face the odds in order to help our island towards a more accepting culture,” Fausto said. “I decided on this topic of transgender rights because it is a topic that is often not addressed locally.”

Fausto graduated in May 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in communication and a concentration in mass media and journalism, according to the release.

The documentary can be viewed at www.bit.ly/HavenDocumentary.