The University of Guam was presented with national and international awards for the school's 70th anniversary exhibit, which was shown at the Guam Museum.

The Council for Advancement and Support of Education Circle of Excellence Award, with two Gold Awards, went to the exhibit in the Special Events, In-Person Multi-Day Events category, and in the Design/Environmental Graphics category, UOG announced July 7 in a news release.

Of the 22 countries that entered the CASE awards, teams from 583 institutions submitted 4,021 entries in 96 categories for magazines and other publications, fundraising campaigns, alumni initiatives and other special events, marketing, leadership and video.

"The panel had not seen an experience like this in the past and was inspired by the concept,” according to CASE’s description of the award. “Judges felt this concept could serve as a model for other institutions and is an excellent platform for giving exposure to the institution's message and voice.”

In April 2023, the anniversary exhibit also won the Special Purpose Product category of the National Association of Government Communicators Blue Pencil and Gold Screen Awards and second-place awards in the Print Display and Special Event or Conference categories in Portland, Oregon.

The awards program, according to NAGC, "recognizes superior government communication products and those who produce them."

The exhibit showcased 70 years of UOG history and featured an interactive 3,000-square-foot museum space at the Senator Antonio M. Palomo Guam Museum and Chamorro Educational Facility in Hagåtña.

The event drew around 2,500 guests, which included at least 700 students, and raised $10,000 for the UOG Endowment Foundation.