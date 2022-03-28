The University of Guam named the winners of its 2021 Distinguished Alumni Awards during a ceremony March 19 at the Hyatt Regency Guam. One award was given to an individual from each of the university’s schools and colleges, and another was given to an alum who is retired from military service.

The 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award winners are:

From the College of Natural and Applied Sciences:

Richard Randall

Biological and geological consultant and research affiliate, UOG Marine Lab.

Research affiliate, UOG Water and Environmental Research Institute of the Western Pacific

Master's degree in biology, 1971.

From the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences:

Shannon Murphy

Editorial Contractor, Guampedia.com.

Owner, Flores Santa Rita.

Bachelor's degree in communications, 1980.

Master's in Micronesian studies, 2007.

From the School of Business and Public Administration:

Stephen C. Ignacio

Chief of Police, Guam Police Department.

Bachelor's in public administration, 2012.

Master of Public Administration, 2014.

From the School of Education:

Carmen Artero Kasperbauer

President, Astumbo Catholic Family Mission.

Member, Catholic Daughters of the Americas.

Former Senator, 15th and 16th Guam Legislatures.

Bacehlor's in elementary education, 1974.

From the School of Health:

Arthur John Ulloa San Agustin

Director, Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Bachelor of Social Work, 1987.

Military Award:

Lt. Col. Edward Cabrera Camacho

U.S. Army Infantry and Foreign Area Officer

University of Guam ROTC

Bachelor's in political science, 1984.

(Daily Post Staff)