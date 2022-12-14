UOG announces new calendars to promote island sustainability

A calendar can be used to set reminders or to plan a day, week, month, even a year – but for Guam’s youth it can also serve as a place-based learning tool to teach self-sustaining skills and promote a circular economy for the future.

“When you’re looking at your kids' books, or maybe you remember when you were back in school – I certainly do, that I was learning a lot in my science classes about deciduous trees, evergreens, polar bears and things like that – we didn’t have lots of place-based education and things like a coconut tree or the way that our weather patterns work,” Austin Shelton, director of the Center of Island Sustainability with the University of Guam, and co-chair of the Guam Green Growth steering committee, said during a press conference Tuesday at the Chamorro Village in Hagåtña.

That will change with new calendars that cover the calendar year 2023. One is the 2023 Tide Chart Calendar featuring Guam's fishers proudly displaying their catch and a chart for the tides each month. The second is the Guam Grower’s Calendar, which features growing tips, traditional CHamoru lunar seasons and a guide to caring for local fruits and vegetables.

Guam Green Growth, or G3, has partnered with the Guam Department of Education, private schools and community organizations to provide the recently released calendars to the island's youths.

“We want to make a whole bunch of projects, starting with our two calendars that we presented Tuesday, to infuse our classrooms and our island with all of this important local knowledge so that we can take better care of our natural resources and make better decisions going into the future,” he said.

A future that Shelton said would would entail making a conscious decision as a community to switch from a linear to a circular economy.

“Which means instead of taking something out of the earth, making something, using it and then throwing it away – we bend that line into a loop and then we regenerate natural systems,” he said. "We keep materials in use and try our best to design out waste and pollution."

The calendars are an example of this circular economy idea.

“We are taking a land and sea approach under the governor’s education youth empowerment grant, to show how we are connecting the land and sea. We import over 90% of all our food and goods we consume and so we want to reduce that number. We are showing that today, with our tide chart calendar, how to catch local fish. We also have more land to cultivate, starting with your backyards, and you can learn how to cultivate your gardens ... and bring more food to your families,” Shelton said.

The calendars are free to the public at the G3 Makerspace and will be provided to students throughout the island.