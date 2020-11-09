The University of Guam named the winners of its prestigious Distinguished Alumni Awards during its virtual All-Class Alumni Reunion on Nov. 5. More than 200 people attended the virtual event, including Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, Del. Michael San Nicolas and Sen. Amanda Shelton. JEJ Vinson, a finalist on NBC's "The Voice" provided a performance for the event.

The 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award winners are:

From the School of Business and Public Administration:

Christine Baleto, chief financial officer, DOCOMO PACIFIC; chairwoman, Guam Chamber of Commerce

From the School of Health:

Teofila Sholing Perez Cruz, post-doctoral researcher, Research Corporation of the University of Guam

From the College of Natural and Applied Sciences:

Masatomo Thomas Nadeau, chief environmental public health officer, Department of Public Health and Social Services

From the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences:

Sarah Thomas Nededog, CEO, People Pacifico; chairwoman, Democratic Party of Guam

From the School of Education:

Eloise Sanchez, school program consultant, Guam Department of Education

Military Award:

Brig. Gen. Tracy Smith, deputy surgeon general for Mobilization, Manpower and Reserve Affairs, Office of the Army Surgeon General

Scholarship fundraiser

Also announced at the event were the results for the Last Mile Scholarship fundraiser, which was launched in October to coincide with the reunion. The scholarship is a competitive scholarship awarded to students who are within 30 credits of completing their first bachelor's degree and who are in financial need. More than $14,000 was raised through the support of corporate donors and alumni.