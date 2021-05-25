UOG: ARP funding delays tuition increase until 2023

The University of Guam canceled a projected tuition increase for the Fañomnåkan 2022 semester, which runs from January to May.

On Monday, the university received guidelines on the use of American Rescue Plan funds and made the decision to delay the tuition increase until 2023, according to a press release.

Through its $12 million in ARP funds, the University of Guam will provide $6 million in direct aid to eligible students throughout academic year 2021–2022 and will also provide additional financial support to students from the institution’s $6 million portion of the funds.

“With the guidance we’ve received on ARP, we can now plan to give students direct grant aid, find other opportunities to support them financially, and recover some of the funding from lower GovGuam appropriations,” said UOG President Thomas W. Krise.

Over the last year, students received nearly $9 million in federal funds from the university in direct grant aid, tuition rebates, waived fees, and other support through its UOG Cares initiative. Of the total amount, $4 million came from the university’s institutional share.

“From the start of the pandemic, the university has prioritized the financial, academic, and health needs of our students,” said Senior Vice President and Provost Anita Borja Enriquez. “We’ve always planned to continue our focus on these areas with our ARP funds.”

Enriquez said that students enrolled in the Fanuchånan 2021 semester beginning in August will receive direct grant aid and will be eligible for additional discounts. The university will release details in the next few weeks.

The university also plans to work with the governor and legislature on enhancements to the Student Financial Aid Programs (SFAP) budget to create a needs-based, financial aid program funded by the government of Guam.

“We need to look toward the future of our local financial aid programs,” Krise said. “Most of the programs under SFAP are merit-based, so we are missing the opportunity to provide for many students who need that extra financial support.”

Krise added that the University of Guam is committed to reconciling the growth of the institution, the needs of its students, and the reality of the government of Guam’s resources.

“Of the 383 students that graduated this month — nearly 160 of them graduated with honors,” Krise added. “It is a great responsibility for all of us to ensure the financial sustainability of the university so our students can continue their success.”