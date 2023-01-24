Rising costs have made food insecurity among the island’s children an issue. In response, the University of Guam Cooperative Extension and Outreach program was awarded $597,267 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

According to a news release from UOG, the funds will be used to combat the problem by implementing a model of the local food supply chain over the next five years, and will invest in the next generation of nutrition professionals.

The model of the local food supply chain is designed as a guidance tool for decreasing food waste and improving food and nutrition security, dietary patterns and overall health among children.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The grant will be provided under the Food System Resiliency for Children’s Healthy Living program, or CHL Food Systems.

“The CHL Food Systems grant is timely with the recent rise in food costs and new environmental and post-pandemic challenges that influence food access and availability for children and families,” stated Tanisha Aflague, registered dietitian, nutritionist and UOG extension faculty member, who leads the program locally.

In addition, the next generation of food and nutrition resiliency professionals in the U.S.-affiliated Pacific will be trained under this program.

The CHL Food Systems will fund two graduate assistantships to Kristi Hammond, a St. John’s School and UOG alumna with a master’s degree in sustainable agriculture, food and natural resources, and Hannah Shai, who holds a master's degree of public health in nutrition, according to the release.

Training will be provided to obtain their doctorate in nutritional sciences at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, in an effort to advance their knowledge and, in turn, provide the island with well-informed professionals who will one day lead, according to UOG.

“Numerous individuals and organizations in Guam are working toward creating a healthier, more resilient food system and I hope to contribute to these ongoing efforts,” Hammond said.

By starting with education and community outreach, the UOG program hopes to make a difference in this high priority issue, the release stated.