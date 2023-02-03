UOG begins search for its next president

University of Guam President Thomas Krise will be hanging up his hat and taking the leap into retirement soon, which means the college must find a new president to lead the school.

The university announced Wednesday in a press release that a formal search for the next president was underway. As part of the announcement, a list of qualifications for candidates was provided.

According to UOG, candidates must have:

A terminal degree from a recognized institution of learning.

Five years of experience in senior academic leadership at or above the level of dean or director or comparable professional executive experience.

Knowledge and understanding of the people of Guam and Micronesia and demonstrated experience in working on islands or geographically isolated communities.

Training and experience in research, teaching or the administration of higher education or similar discipline.

Evidence of distinguished teaching, scholarship, community engagement, research, publication and/or professional excellence and achievement, nationally and/or internationally.

"The next president will be an accomplished, innovative leader who will build upon the university’s 'Para Hulo’' strategic plan, implementing a progressive and evolving strategy for excellence and growth,” UOG stated.

UOG describes its president as the executive head of the internal operating organization of UOG. According to the university, the president also is responsible for the administration of academics, business and university services to ensure the success of current strategic initiatives.

"The best candidate will possess the experience, skills and drive required to shape the future of UOG, while exemplifying the character and ethics expected in a highly visible and trusted university and community leader,” UOG stated.

Krise was selected as president of UOG on Aug. 6, 2018. He succeeded Robert Underwood as head of the institution.

He will retire after he wraps up a five-year term at UOG in August as the university’s 11th president.

In his November 2022 announcement of departure, he noted, “there’s never a perfect time for a transition in jobs like this.”

Krise stressed that the university's “momentum coupled with superb leadership” makes searching for someone to take his place this year favorable.