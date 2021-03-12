UOG bid-rigging defendants' trial delayed

COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have caused another delay in the trial against three defendants accused of rigging bids for federally funded University of Guam projects.

Defendants Thomas E. Marler, a former University of Guam researcher and professor; Jayanika Lawrence; and John Hobart Lawrence, a former U.S. Department of Agriculture employee on Guam, allegedly conspired to create false bids so federal grants would be awarded to companies under the defendants’ control.

The charges filed against the trio include wire fraud, conspiracy to restrain trade, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The three remain out of jail.

Defense attorneys told the court that the May 4 jury selection should be continued to sometime in August, as current pandemic restrictions make it difficult for everyone to socially distance inside the courtroom.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not object to the delay.