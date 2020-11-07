UOG bid-rigging trial delayed until 2021

The coronavirus pandemic has created delays in the defense’s ability to prepare for trial in the case against three defendants accused of rigging bids for federally funded University of Guam projects.

District Court Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo held a status hearing with the parties Thursday to get an update on the case and efforts by both sides to take the case to trial, now set to take place in 2021.

Bordallo ordered attorneys to explain specifically how their ability to complete investigations has been hampered.

Defendants Thomas E. Marler, a former University of Guam researcher and professor; Jayanika Lawrence; and John Hobart Lawrence, a former U.S. Department of Agriculture employee on Guam, allegedly conspired to create false bids so federal grants would be awarded to companies under the defendants’ control.

The charges filed against the trio include wire fraud, conspiracy to restrain trade, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The court ordered that the period from Nov. 5 to Dec. 22, when the court will conduct another status hearing, will be excluded for purposes of speedy trial computation.

Bordallo found that the “ends of justice” are served by granting a continuance to enable defense counsel time to adequately prepare for trial.