Sea turtle biologists from the University of Guam Sea Grant program documented two new records of green sea turtle activity on Guam shores last year.

Biologist duo Addie Ferguson and Leilani Sablan reported more than 200 nesting emergences by the endangered green sea turtle in 2021, up from 100 to 150 emergences reported in 2019 and 2020, UOG announced in a press release.

Setting another record, they tagged nearly 10 nesting females in 2021, contributing to a collective 20 turtles tagged since the tagging project began in 2014.

The team conducts research at one of Guam’s largest nesting grounds. This is made possible through a cooperative agreement between UOG, Joint Region Marianas and Andersen Air Force Base, and is aligned with JRM’s Section 10 Endangered Species Permit.

According to Ferguson, the particular area is popular among nesting turtles due to its seclusion and lack of development. Sea turtle nests have been reported in the location since the 1970s.

Going into a ninth recorded nesting season, Ferguson and Sablan have actively monitored nests until signs of hatching are observed. They tag nesting females during night surveys, when suitable, and examine nests to determine hatching and emergence success rates.

“Observing high nesting records is a really good sign that our nesting population is doing well. So far, we have been seeing an upward trajectory throughout nesting seasons, inferring that our nesting population may be increasing steadily,” Sablan said.

Ferguson said the data will help scientists gain a better understanding of green sea turtle nesting population trends and that they hope to see the trend continue in the years to come.