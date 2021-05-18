UOG budget talks include 5% tuition increase

While the University of Guam is seeking a flat general operations budget of about $26 million in fiscal year 2022 compared to current appropriations, part of that financial calculation includes a 5% tuition increase in the Fañomnåkan 2022 semester.

Lawmakers began budget discussions Monday with UOG and the Guam Community College. A major part of the discussion with the university involved the tuition increase.

UOG President Thomas Krise said he had been authorized by the Board of Regents to increase tuition "to compensate for declining appropriations" at a rate no faster than once per semester and no higher than 5% each time.

Speaker Therese Terlaje asked Krise to reconsider a tuition increase, stating she was disappointed to hear the news considering several measures passed recently to assist UOG.

The university has been allocated $12 million in emergency grants under the ARP, and the speaker asked if that could be used to offset a tuition hike. Half of that money will go to direct student aid, according to Anita Enriquez, senior vice president and provost of Academic and Student Affairs. The other half will be prioritized for other uses.

While discussions Monday were held under the impression that the increase would apply in Fanuchånan, or fall semester, 2021, UOG Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Jonas Macapinlac clarified that the rate hike is for Fañomnåkan, or spring semester, 2022.

The rate increase in 2022 would apply to the $221, marking it up to about $232 per credit hour.

UOG was able to provide students a 5% tuition rebate through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act for Fanuchånan 2020 and another 5% rebate for the following semester.

The rebate essentially maintained the rate from Fañomnåkan 2020 through Fañomnåkan 2021, at $210 per credit hour, despite tuition actually increasing in Fanuchånan 2020 to its current rate at $221 per credit hour. Whether a rebate will apply to the Fanuchånan 2021 has not yet been decided.

It is possible the university can similarly use anticipated American Rescue Plan moneys for a rebate on the rate increase in 2022.

GCC budget request

GCC's budget request of $20.8 million is just about 1.9% above its fiscal 2022 appropriations. But that does not include about $112,500 plus benefits in merit bonuses that have been accruing since 2015, according to GCC President Mary Okada.

"Maybe what we just need to do is include it then, so we can settle that," said appropriations committee Chairman Sen. Joe San Agustin. "2015 is a long time. That should have been ended."