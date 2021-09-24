Tropical Depression 20W is expected to make its closest point of approach this evening and has forced the University of Guam and United to take precautionary measures.

Additionally, Joint Region Marianas announced a Condition of Readiness 3, shortly after the governor's announcement at 3 p.m. today.

The University of Guam has canceled this evening's classes, scheduled from 5:30 p.m. and later, in preparation for Tropical Depression 20W.

Classes will resume as scheduled tomorrow.

United Airlines announced this afternoon that flights departing from and arriving at the A. B. Won Pat International Airport Sept. 23, through the early morning of Sept. 24 will be affected, according to a press release.

United urges customers to check the latest status of their flights at united.com, the press release adds.

JRM declares COR3 for bases

In alignment with the governor, Joint Region Marianas established Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 3 for all military installations on Guam in anticipation of Tropical Depression 20W later this evening.

"JRM has established TCCOR 3 to emphasize the impending weather and to ensure the protection of our property and personnel," said JRM Chief of Staff Capt. Rick Kratzer. "Tropical Depressions can be unpredictable, therefore this action errs on the side of caution as we work to safeguard service members, ships and aircraft from the possibility of rough waters and destructive winds."

Military personnel are currently securing facilities and housing residents are advised to commence heavy weather preparedness efforts.

Officials continue to urge residents to make preparations:

• Those living in flood-prone areas should take action; clear drainage areas and unblock clogged storm drains in your area to minimize flooding.

• Be prepared to take action if flood advisories are issued. Do not camp, park, or hike along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning.

• Clear loose debris around your yard and store any items such as tents and canopies that may become airborne with heavy winds before inclement weather arrives.

• Stay up to date with the latest information. The system track or intensity may change, and advisories may be issued.

• Locate or prepare your emergency preparedness kits for your household

• Secure important documents such as birth certificates, tax papers, and insurance documents and keep copies in a water-proof bag.

• Gas your vehicles and get fuel for your generators.