The University of Guam is inviting the island community to join their virtual 53rd Annual Charter Day celebration on Tuesday.

A virtual ceremony will be held from 9-10 a.m. this Tuesday. The celebration will continue throughout March as Charter Month, showcasing the university’s work through various virtual events under the theme “Transforming Lives, Advancing Communities.”

The annual Charter Day celebration marks the anniversary of the university’s founding in 1952 and the signing of the charter that renamed the Territorial College of Guam to the University of Guam in 1968.

The event has historically been a campus-wide festival, drawing more than 6,000 residents and visitors to explore educational exhibits and displays, and to participate in campus tours and cultural and academic competitions, according to a press release.

This year’s event will feature various online lectures and presentations, webinars, exhibits, a virtual 5K, and a virtual tour of the Science Learning Center throughout the month.

Community members can register for the virtual ceremony and find a complete schedule of events at www.uog.edu/charterday.