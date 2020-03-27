UOG classes going online for semester

The University of Guam announced on Thursday that all previous in-person classes will be held online or in an alternate format for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester due to the presence of the COVID-19 virus on island.

Courses that were being taught online or in a hybrid format will resume on Monday.

All classes previously held face to face will resume online on April 6.

"Our faculty and staff have been working hard to transform all of our classes to online or to an alternative format," UOG President Thomas Krise stated in a release from the university. "We are confident that our students working together with our faculty will ensure a successful completion of this semester."

In an effort to ease the transition, UOG will make training available for faculty and students throughout next week to familiarize them with the various online learning tools they'll be using.

Students can also attend a "virtual field trip into online learning" to learn more about the e-learning, teleconferencing and video conferencing platforms their instructors have selected to continue teaching their classes, according to the university.

"Our No. 1 goal in converting all of our courses is the success of our students," said Senior Vice President and Provost Anita Borja Enriquez. "We will ensure no student is left behind in finishing this semester. We will do everything possible to support their needs and work with them on any issues they might have."

Despite the change, the university plans to complete the semester on its current timeline. Final exams are still scheduled from May 18 through May 22.

The following deadlines for the semester have been extended:

• Deadline to apply for financial aid: April 6

• Deadline for voluntary course withdrawal: April 15

• Deadline for special projects and credit by exam: April 17

• Deadline to pay tuition: April 30

According to the university, alternative plans for the commencement ceremony are under consideration. Students who meet graduation requirements will still receive their diploma if the ceremony is delayed.