UOG conducting survey to help gauge changes in cost of living

Starting this month, households across the island may be selected to participate in a survey to help determine the changes in the cost of living over time, the University of Guam announced in a press release.

The Household Income and Expenditures Survey, being conducted by UOG's Cooperative Extension and Outreach for the Guam Bureau of Statistics and Plans, is funded by the Department of the Interior Office of Insular Affairs.

“This survey is highly important for informing decisions about public programs, wages and subsidized services that affect all residents,” said Peter Barcinas, interim associate director of UOG Cooperative Extension and Outreach. “We highly encourage households, if they are selected, to take part for the benefit of the community.”

The survey is critical for measuring inflation, as well as rebasing the consumer price index and developing the gross domestic product for Guam, Barcinas said.

Enumerators will be contacting 1,000 randomly preselected households, either by phone or in person at their residences, UOG said in the release. They will be wearing UOG safety vests with official ID and vehicle badges. Participation is voluntary.

The information collected is confidential and won't identify individual respondents.

If an address isn't on the list of preselected households, residents may opt in as a potential alternate for the survey in the event a nearby selected household can't be reached.

Participation involves filling out an approximately one-hour survey on a tablet, either at the residence or at the village mayor’s office, followed by recording household expenditures for two weeks. Residents who complete the survey will receive complimentary gas or grocery certificates. More information and a list of FAQs are available at url.uog.edu/hies.