UOG conference aims to build strength, sovereignty in the Pacific

The University of Guam College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences invites the island to hear discussions on common issues among island nations in Oceania.

The discussions will include scholars, scientists, and artists in a forum titled “Building Strength and Sovereignty in the Pacific".

“It’s so rare to have an international conference like this that is not only open to the community, but actively seeks the participation of community groups, scholars, and artists,” said assistant professor of linguistics David Ruskin.

“It’s a really fantastic way to build connections and foster new insights — not only for cultivating ideas and research at the University of Guam, but also for connecting peoples across Oceania and forging new friendships in the pursuit of greater local power and sovereignty.”

Ruskin is co-chairperson of the free conference along with assistant professor of psychology Rita Sharma.

Conference topics will include social interactions and mindfulness, discoveries and rediscoveries, humanities, community, indigenous identity in art and science, education, and tourism as well as issues of gender and women’s empowerment.

The conference is open to the public. It will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 6, in the Humanities and Social Sciences building on the UOG campus.

The conference will conclude with an art show at the Isla Center for the Arts, located in House 11 in Dean’s Circle on the UOG campus, exhibiting works by students, faculty, and community artists.