UOG council outlines criteria in choosing new officers for board

Last week, new members of the University of Guam Regent Nominating Council were briefed on their responsibilities in choosing the people who will guide the goals, policies, and overall function of the institution.

The council discussed candidates for open regent positions who are expected to uphold the integrity of the financial, physical and intellectual resources of the university.

“For folks that are new, what we have discussed in the past been on behalf of sharing business, the regent council’s responsible for looking at potential candidates of what the university will need between now and the next three to five years,” said Dave Okada, UOG interim chief of staff.

In choosing new board members, the council looked at what the university has in store for the future, the current board of regents, and their strengths in construction, finances, marketing, architectural engineering and the private sector, according to Okada.

“Looking at the university three to five years from now, … we have four major construction facilities coming up, we have a budget analysis that we need to continue to look at, we have some financial management on federal funds that we need to see how we can maximize those types of things to help us do, not only construction, but academic support, and of course our community service and research outreach and academics,” said Okada.

“Given that, and the future of where we may be headed in our current strategic plan, we need to find replacement candidates who can continue to contribute in those areas of major efforts and initiatives.”

Two candidates the council reviewed did not have a background in the construction field, however, Okada noted that candidates such as those can diversify what is brought to the table.

“Do they have to fit any of the bills of strengths? No, because sometimes just being in a private sector who can bring critical thinking and just a different perspective on things also helps,” said Okada.

The details of strengths and weaknesses of each candidate are considered when looking at prospective regents.

“By way of public law, one of our regents needs to be alumni or alumna. Right now we have six, so we’re OK with that,” said Okada. “What we are weak on is the CHamoru ethnicity, which we are less than 50% on, which is desired, but not required.”

“If we can get 50% or more CHamorus, or more, on our board, it opens up federal grant opportunities that, right now, we don’t qualify for because the bulk of our members are not local CHamoru and that is one of the criteria,” Okada said.

Another area the council looks at is the balance of men and women. Currently, the board has six women and three men.

“I think what Mr. Okada went over will be very critical when we evaluate the completed packets next time we meet in July. Those criteria will help us as a community to decide those strengths and weaknesses,” said Lee Yudin, vice chair of the Regent Nominating Council.

During the meeting, the council discussed the current candidates and their packets, however, the majority of the packets were still pending documents.

“Maybe these three or four people might not fit everything we’re looking for, but … we might have a couple people on there who will offer a different perspective,” said Yudin.

Okada stressed to the council that the current goal is to reach out to potential candidates who can fit the profile and, in turn, get those packets completed before the next regent leaves.

“In the case of regent or Chairperson (Liza) Provido, her term ends on Sept. 28, 2023. So, in planning a candidate's departure, … September minus two months is when the council should have a decision and written packet approved, ready to be submitted to the governor,” said Okada.

Once the governor has the submitted packet, she has at least 30 days to review it, get in contact with the candidates to make her own assessment, and then submit the chosen packet to the Legislature for a confirmation hearing, according to Okada.

“The confirmation hearing gets scheduled within that month or two. … Once they do the public hearing, then they have to get into a session for voting,” said Okada.

A candidate is not approved until after the Legislature has confirmed them, which Okada noted could take anywhere from three to six months with allotted extensions.