UOG dean questions college readiness levels after pandemic curtailed school hours

Of the 586 new students who have applied to attend the University of Guam, at least 400 are recent high school graduates, said Lawrence Camacho, dean of enrollment management and student success, as well as dean of students.

These 400 incoming college freshman believe they are ready for college, but, Camacho questioned, what about the rest?

About 1,860 high school seniors graduated from the public school system alone, while private schools and charter school graduates are not tallied.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

But, no matter which school students attended, over the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted education as a whole on island. Students lost instructional hours due to school closures. The impact this has on student readiness for college has yet to be determined.

College placement tests provide an idea of where students stand in their readiness for college-level courses, but, data continues to be compiled.

The University of Guam no longer conducts an English placement test for new students or high school graduates entering college, instead, all incoming college students are placed in English 110, or EN 110, and assessed through the English Preparedness Test, EPT.

“This test has been the diagnostic we have had for a few semesters now,” Camacho said, “The preparedness test that the students take would capture their readiness for EN 110.”

The diagnostics from the test are compiled into a report that each student and respective instructors receive.

“The report outlines what skills are needed for the student and the faculty to focus on so that they can successfully pass the course,” he said.

UOG is currently compiling data for new students enrolling in the fall semester.

“But previous data would show that approximately 60% to 70% of the students that we get in each semester are college-ready writers,” Camacho said.

What does that mean when it comes to the English readiness of high school graduates entering college? Camacho can’t say just yet.

“Again, once we get more of these students to come in and take the preparedness test can I answer more clearly, answer the question of are they more prepared today than in pre-pandemic years?” he said.

Looking back at English placements tests conducted in school years 2020 and 2021, students' English readiness averaged the same as seen at this point.

“In general, the students that are coming for the fall semester are the ones that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic situation. We are still compiling that to know what two years of the pandemic has caused their learning to be at,” Camacho said.

There is an assumption among the deans at UOG that some students are discouraged from attending college because they feel less than ready.

“We were concerned about this because there may have been students that were talking about 'my English is not ready for college, therefore I am not even thinking about going to college,'” Camacho said.

To combat this misconception, UOG promoted the spring break into the college program.

“We recruited up to 25 students in spring break to get them to apply to the university. With that, they applied to the university and we went through the process,” Camacho said.

These students have taken the EPT and math placement tests for UOG.

This summer UOG plans to have another recruitment opportunity to help alleviate concerns college-bound students may have.

When it comes to how incoming students placed in math, UOG has collected data since 2019.

“Keep in mind that the fall results aren’t complete yet because, again, out of the 586, only 100 of them have taken the test,” Camacho said. “At least for the 111 students that have taken the test are unique individual students who have taken the test for the summer and the fall and there have been 11 retakes so far.”

UOG analyzed the data for the students who have taken the test and about 70% placed into remedial math, but that’s only for 100 students and not the 500 to 600 students normally tested in prior years.

That means that UOG is seeing an increase in students not being college-ready from school year 2020-2021, which was had about 55% of students testing into remedial math.

“If you go all the way back to 2017 and 2018, in 2017, 46%, if you look at spring summer and fall, the students that applied and took the test on average 47% were at college-level-ready math,” He said. “In 2018 it went up to 65% remedial and down on the college-level readiness which is 34%. In 2019, even further down, college readiness was only 32% and then remedial level continued to rise to 67%.”

UOG will have better data to compare to prior years once the 400 remaining new enrollees are tested, Camacho said.