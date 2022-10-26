A long-standing tradition for gubernatorial elections may proceed with an unprecedented feature: a University of Guam professor appearing and speaking in a candidate’s stead.

“The voters of Guam deserve to have issues debated and argued. I can stand in for Felix Camacho or Lou Leon Guerrero; you know I will,” Ron McNinch, the faculty chairman for UOG’s Great Debate wrote in an email to student organizers and island media.

According to McNinch, he “or (another) faculty member in our division will argue with appropriate zealousness” for either or both gubernatorial teams, depending on who does not appear for the event, which is scheduled for Nov. 3.

The incumbent team of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio pulled out of the debate and other pending joint appearances with their Republican opponents after the team of former Gov. Felix Camacho and Sen. Tony Ada declined invitations to appear at forums organized by island media and the Women’s Chamber of Commerce, as well as from a CHamoru language debate organized by UOG students.

Rory Respicio, the incumbents’ campaign manager, expressed his appreciation for the organizers of the upcoming UOG debate, and said the decision not to participate is not a “reflection” of their work, but rather the campaign’s “principled stance” of not allowing their opponents to pick and choose which organizations receive a two-sided conversation.

“We will not be forced to debate only in those venues where our opponent decides he is comfortable. A governor must be fair to all of the people,” Respicio said, later adding: "We will not stand for the favoritism, nor will we be bullied by him. This type of behavior should never be tolerated by anyone, especially those enrolled in the public administration master program.”

Respicio said the campaign is “open to any creative suggestions” for how the team can engage with UOG’s public administration students.

“We are asking for their understanding and thoughtful consideration of our position and the greater impact that such a principled stance will have on the public conscience,” he said.

But McNinch is holding out hope that, as in previous elections, the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio team will reconsider and agree to attend, noting “a national trend” this year to avoid or limit debates. The one taken up by UOG is “not a minor student effort,” according to McNinch.

“We have communicated with the teams on this debate since March. It is a project management exercise for the students. It is a tradition in Guam politics, he told The Guam Daily Post.

'The show will go on'

The UOG professor, who has helped plan every iteration of the debate since 1998, also said the backup plan of stand-in candidates has “always” been in place.

“Every Great Debate, I remind everyone that the show will go on. Often the folks who talk backing out are not the candidates themselves, but their people. The candidates value this debate generally and know that elections are won or lost at these debates,” he said. “I always say we will argue any side that is not present. This is nothing new.”

Respicio’s statement to the Post, however, does not show a positive reception to the announced plan to deal with candidate absences.

“It is apparent from the recent release of emails and texts that Dr. McNinch’s real motive behind these debates is his reputation and the money that he’s hoping to raise for his department, at the expense of providing real life lessons and practical classroom learning experiences about what it means to stand up for principles,” Respicio said.

The Post reached out to the Camacho-Ada campaign, asking whether it would agree to participate in a debate with a proxy opponent. The campaign said it would provide a substantive response following a meeting with debate organizers scheduled for Thursday evening.

“Whoever does not show up will not win this election. It is just that simple,” McNinch wrote in his email to students and reporters. “This is political calculus everyone can understand.”