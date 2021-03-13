University of Guam students got some relief thanks to $2.27 million in federal grant aid.

Eligible students enrolled during the Fañomnåkan (January–May) 2021 semester received between $436 and $873 based on their status at the university and Pell Grant eligibility.

The disbursements are part of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. The money was allocated as part of emergency financial aid grants for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus.

“We’ve worked hard over the last few weeks to get these funds distributed to our students,” said UOG President Thomas W. Krise. “Our students have remained committed to their education at UOG, and we are equally committed to providing them with as much financial and academic support as possible.”

In addition to the federal grant aid this semester, the University of Guam has provided financial relief to students through a 5% rebate on tuition and the waiving of student fees.