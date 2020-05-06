UOG distributes CARES Act funds to students

The University of Guam this week is distributing federal funds provided to help students through distance learning.

The funds are made available through the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act. In this first round, 487 students will receive funds through direct deposit or by mail. Full-time students will receive $747.03, and part-time students will receive $560.27.

“We were notified of the availability of funds on Friday, and our Business Office immediately went to work processing payments to our students,” said UOG President Thomas W. Krise. “We know our students need these funds to help them manage the disruption of their education, and we will continue pushing to get the funds to all eligible students as soon as possible.”

Checks are being disbursed to eligible students as they are verified to ensure full compliance with rules provided by the U.S. Department of Education. Students who have filed a valid FAFSA for the 2019-20 or 2020-21 academic years will be verified first.

For more information about CARES Act aid eligibility and other updates, please visit www.uog.edu/cares-act.