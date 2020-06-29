Most Popular
- $4.8M in tax refunds to be mailed this week
- New quarantine measures go into effect July 1 in light of recent increase in COVID-19 cases
- USS Nimitz arrives on Guam
- Initial $35M unemployment aid released
- Military extends restriction on troops going to bars, restaurant dine-ins
- Officials: Airmen visited restaurants despite restriction
- Kevin Kenjiro Edrosa Ige
- Guam airport executive manager resigns
- Tourism reopening postponed indefinitely
- High court denies Torre appeal
The margin between the Port Authority of Guam losing money or turning a profit is small. Read more
Building your legacy
- Frank Blas Jr.
I'm going to blame the following partly on being physically tired and mentally drained after our successful food distribution in Yigo and Talo… Read more
- By Bill Pesch
The month of June is rapidly becoming a momentous month for the LGBTQ community, both on Guam and throughout the nation. Over the past five ye… Read more