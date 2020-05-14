Building the island's pool of engineering professionals has been a goal of the University of Guam and various local companies and organizations for years. As UOG works to build up its engineering program, one company is stepping up to make the program more attractive to young students.

Civil engineering majors at the University of Guam can apply for a new scholarship from engineering and construction management firm SSFM International. The firm’s $31,300 donation will fund the full cost of tuition and fees for one eligible student per academic year. The company will also include a paid internship opportunity for an eligible student during his or her senior year.

“As a community partner on Guam, SSFM is very excited about this opportunity to support the UOG engineering program. An investment in the education of our young adults is an investment in Guam’s future,” said Michael P. Matsumoto, Hawaii-based president and CEO of SSFM International, which has offices in Hawaii, Guam, Manila and Japan.

The SSFM International Engineering Scholarship is accepting applications now through June 5 through the UOG Endowment Foundation at give.uog.edu. Applicants must be full-time students in the Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering degree program and must already have 45 credit hours completed toward their degree.

“We are so thrilled with the very generous scholarship and internship SSFM International will make available to our civil engineering majors that will ultimately help build our local capacity in the engineering profession,” said Anita Borja Enriquez, senior vice president and provost at UOG. “We look forward to wonderful outcomes through this special partnership.”