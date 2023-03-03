The University of Guam invited all those who were interested in learning more about decolonization for a night of education and good food Tuesday.

The "Decolonization Chesa" was a casual presentation intended to help those who don’t know much about Guam’s political status and to bring awareness that a decision needs to be made for the island’s future, according to the event organizers.

“The issue of political status and decolonization is huge,” said Melvin Won Pat-Borja, executive director of the Commission on Decolonization. “Ultimately, we’re talking about making decisions for ourselves, right? Being able to decide our own fate, our own future, and having the power to do that.”

Several UOG clubs were in attendance, as well as community members, students and families who came to gain a better understanding of what options are available to Guam.

The commission defines "decolonization" as changing Guam’s political status from a territory of the United States to one of three status options – statehood, free association or independence.

“That means modernizing Guam’s relationship with the United States, ending our colonial status, ending our territorial status, and going into one of these statuses that each empower Guam with a level of equity with the United States. And empower Guam with a level of sovereignty, so that we play a part in the decisions that are made for our island or by our island,” said Nolan Flores, a staff assistant for the commission.

“Look at how much has been invested into Guam’s infrastructure and our development, but, politically, we are just babies compared to our neighbors in Micronesia, compared to the rest of world,” said Won Pat-Borja.

“Whatever you pick, don’t pick to stay the same. Staying the same is not an option. This is an inferior status. We have outgrown this status and we are constantly bumping our head on the ceiling right now.”

In Won Pat-Borja’s opinion, “Guam’s government is too politically mature, too evolved for us to remain an unincorporated territory. It’s just not logical, you know what I mean? We’re way too smart for this right now.”

Three options

The Free Association Task Force stated that, as a sovereign nation, Guam would have the ability to enter into a compact with the United States, which would give Guam the opportunity to establish its own form of government and create laws that would address the island’s needs, making Guam an equal partner.

“Free association is the most comfortable of all of them,” said Adrian Cruz, chairperson of the Free Association Task Force. “Life, as you know it now, would have no disruption. Still use the U.S. dollar. Keep your passport. ... The only difference is ... you have no interfering from the states and they don’t have to deal with us because they pay us rent. We’re the landlord and they’re the tenant.”

The Independence Task Force stated that, as its own country, Guam would gain full sovereignty. Meaning that the island’s government would be internally supreme and externally equal to other countries. The island would create its own government based on its own values.

“A lot of what independence allows us to do is to enter into a relationship with others that identifies us separately. So that we’re not just seen as solely a military base, but that there’s people here and that there’s a culture here,” said Victoria-Lola Leon Guerrero, Independence Task Force chairperson.

The Statehood Task Force was also in attendance. Dewey Huffer, representative for the task force, said, “For me, I feel that statehood is definitely the best option for our people. Because it’s what we know. We’re comfortable with it. We like what we have. If we become a state, our lifestyle won’t have to change drastically.”