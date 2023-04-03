UOG events celebrate cultures

The University of Guam closed out Mes CHamoru with a bang, as the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences and the Federated States of Micronesia Association of Guam hosted events side by side.

The “CLASS Bash” and “Celebrate Micronesia!” brought residents from every corner of the island to enjoy a night of live music, trivia, culture, performance, delicious food and good vibes.

“March 31 is Micronesian Cultural and Traditions Day,” FSM Consul General Teresa Filepin, Celebrate Micronesia's lead organizer, told The Guam Daily Post. “That’s for the FSM, it’s a holiday that we celebrate back home. We’ve extended it here to Guam and we’ve invited other island nations to participate and territories like Palau, (the) Marshalls, Yap, Guam to participate in tonight's event," she said Friday.

Every seat in the UOG Fine Arts Auditorium was filled, as the night showcased a collaborative effort of culture and traditions through songs, chants, dance, poetry and performance.

“This is our first time to have a show like this,” said Filepin. “We’re very excited and nervous at the same time, but we’ve seen a good turnout of people coming to support, which is really great.”

Filepin said the night was meant for the people to “sit back, relax and enjoy a little bit of our culture, not just the FSM or Palau, but the whole of Micronesia and the Western Caroline Islands.”

'For visibility'

The Post spoke with audience member Marilyn Killion, a Chuuk native, who came to the night’s event in support of one of the performers.

“My little sister is performing, she’s representing the Marshalls,” said Killion, who added the celebration is a way to shine a good light on her people.

“It’s mostly for visibility, like the only visibility Micronesians get in the press is like when there’s a criminal charge being presented and stuff. So stuff like this is really nice to, one, give visibility to Micronesians in the community and, two, for fun," she said.

According to Killion, the night was also an upbeat way to honor her culture, remember the good and stay connected to her roots.

“I’m totally open to seeing any sort of community bonding within the Micronesian community, … especially because we’re farther from home than most,” she told the Post.

Just next door, the UOG College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences also had a bustle of students and families who gathered to celebrate the last day of Mes CHamoru.

“It’s to spread awareness of the programs and what we believe in as a community here at UOG,” Chelsea Gonzales, UOG senior and CLASS Bash representative, told the Post.

The CLASS Bash was a celebration of the college’s 50th anniversary and a promotion of local businesses and programs that are offered at UOG.

“I think it’s really important to have events like this because it brings people together and it’s very diverse and collective in bringing people together and getting to know one another,” said Gonzales.

Gonzales said the event was a way to get the community to interact, explore different cultures and resources and support small businesses.

“I’m here to support my school,” said Jessica Jin, UOG student and entrepreneur. “I’ve never missed an event where I could have a pop-up table.”

Jin said she put a lot of love and thought into naming her business, which she calls Freesia Jewelry, after her favorite flower, representing friendship.

“Everything here is skin-friendly and it’s waterproof. So you can wear it in the shower or at the beach,” said Jin. “I have my stainless steel items, necklaces, bracelets, anklets and, of course, my adjustable rings.”

It is her goal to give people another option for skin-friendly jewelry over alloy and brass that is normally offered.

“I want to make sure that no one has to wear jewelry that turns their finger green or their neck green, especially since I have a severe allergy to alloy,” said Jin.