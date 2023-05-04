UOG Fañomnåkan graduation rate declines

About 309 college students will graduate from the University of Guam this Fañomnåkan semester, a decrease, the Student Affairs, Scholarships, Alumni Relations and Honorary Degree Committee reported to the UOG Board of Regents on April 28.

The number of graduates is down from 335, with decreases in graduation rates for undergraduate degrees across the board, compared to Fañomnåkan 2022. Fañomnåkan runs from January to May.

The committee highlighted decreases by college. The School of Engineering will be graduating two students compared to seven last year. The School of Education will see 19 graduates as opposed to 28 last year, according to data the committee received from Admissions and Records.

Other colleges, like the School of Nursing and Health Sciences, showed smaller decreases – from 51 graduates in Fañomnåkan 2022 to 46 graduates in 2023.

UOG President Thomas Krise added that since 2016, retention and graduation rates increased significantly.

“From the mid-20% to the low 40%. It’s a bit of the upper 30% at the moment, but that’s a remarkable change in a short time. But moving that upward is a really high priority, (rather) than the sheer number of students involved,” Krise said.

Measurements of success

Anita Borja Enriquez, senior vice president and provost, explained to board members that the measure of student success has to do with high student achievement and high student retention, as well as high graduation rates.

“In the years past, the target graduation rate had always been 30% and I decided to move that targeted goal up to 50%. So, in less than five years, we managed to move the graduation rate from 26% to 41.2%. We monitor the fall to fall retention rate for freshman to sophomore years in terms of the cohort,” Enriquez explained.

The cohort metric is used as a predictor to gauge graduation rates. When the university saw the graduation rate dipped, it used wrap-around support to contact students who had not registered for the new semester “to find out what their needs are and the reasons for them not registering as a method of trying to get them to register in order to improve that graduation rate,” Enriquez told the board.

“So, there’s a lot of different efforts that are engaged in that process, a lot of innovative types of initiatives that unfolded, and so we are on track … to try to move that to at least 50%.”

The national average graduation rate is about 60%. But as Enriquez pointed out, UOG is “open admission,” which means it admits all who apply.

“Because of that, … (students) may not necessarily be college ready. It really forces us to (do) much more than the typical university, to try to do everything we can to help those who we considered at risk in order to get them to the finish line,” she said, noting affordability is part of the equation to improve overall retention and graduation rates.

The data was provided as a precursor to the board's action to approve Resolution 23-08, the Fañomnåkan 2023 commencement graduate list. This semester's commencement ceremony will be held May 21.