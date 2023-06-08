UOG field house opens as venue option for grads

Graduations are back on at the University of Guam Calvo Field House, which just days ago wasn’t an option for Guam Department of Education high schools.

On Monday, GDOE Deputy Superintendent Erika Cruz met with high school principals to discuss options available to ensure Class of 2023 graduation ceremonies weren’t delayed to July.

“Preliminary assessment of the ... field house by UOG management indicated that the field house was not a possible venue,” Cruz told The Guam Daily Post after the Monday meeting.

On Wednesday, Cruz reported to senators during a roundtable on the status of GDOE facilities that graduations would be held at John F. Kennedy High School, which has power and water service.

“Senior management wanted to commit to a formal graduation and, at the time, the JFK campus was the most feasible,” Cruz said Thursday. "We were exploring postponing the graduations to July, but some students would be off the island for college or joining the military. Senior management is committed to ensuring that a formal graduation ceremony is provided to our seniors."

The news of graduations taking place in JFK’s parking lot didn't sit well with some parents, who asked where the money they had raised for commencement ceremonies would be spent.

According to Cruz, a parking lot graduation is the more costly option.

“It costs more to have a graduation at the John F. Kennedy parking lot than it is at the ... field house. You have the stage, the port-a-potties, we need lighting, the audio. So having a graduation in the parking lot or the courtyard is upward (of) $30,000,” Cruz said.

The money raised by the Class of 2023 for graduation would have paid for those costs.

“The money is going to truly go to the graduation. It’s not simple to have something outside versus the University of Guam, because preferably most schools want it at UOG. We were told it was not available; that’s the only reason why we opted for JFK,” Cruz said.

Since the roundtable Wednesday with the Legislature, however, the field house is back on the table.

“Principals received emails from (Doug) Palmer, head of the field house, yesterday that they will be able to accommodate schools for graduation ceremonies,” Cruz said.

As of Thursday, four schools have changed their venue from JFK. George Washington High School, Simon Sanchez High School and Southern High School will hold ceremonies at the field house. Tiyan High School has opted to have its ceremony at the Throne, which is the school’s gymnasium.

Cruz said she's waiting to hear back from the remaining high schools on where they will hold graduation.