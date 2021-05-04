Students at the University of Guam continue to dissect the question of political status.

On Saturday, the Master of Public Administration PA-540 Administrative Law class is hosting a forum titled “Guam’s Political Status: Where we are now, and Where we can be Tomorrow”. It will be held on Zoom from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This forum seeks to help the public better understand and foster constructive discussions regarding Guam’s political status, according to a letter to potential attendees.

Guam is an unincorporated territory of the United States, governed by the unilateral authority of Congress and the rulings from the Insular Cases. This status defines U.S. territories as “belonging to but not a part of” of the United States, the letter from the students states.

The Biden-Harris Administration has acknowledged and committed to rectify many of the social injustices of the past whose effects continue to shape the present and guide our future.

To register go to: http://bit.ly/MPA-PA540-2021.