UOG, GCC remain open for face-to-face classes

The University of Guam and the Guam Community College will remain open for classes on campus, both announced separately.

The clarification was issued after the governor's announcement Friday afternoon that in-person classes for pre-kindergarten to 12th-grade students in public, charter and private schools will be suspended amid the rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on Guam.

UOG and GCC continue to require that everyone entering their respective campuses wear their mask at all times, wash their hands frequently, maintain appropriate social distancing, and avoid congregating in enclosed areas.

Students who may have been impacted by the closure of elementary and secondary schools, and need accommodations, are advised to work directly with their instructors to address any concerns, according to GCC.