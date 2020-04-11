About $5.6 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act has been awarded to the University of Guam and Guam Community College.

UOG is expected to receive $4.5 million and GCC is expected to receive $1.15 million.

The U.S. Department of Education awarded the funds to colleges and universities across the nation based on student enrollment.

At least 50% of these funds will be used to provide students with emergency financial aid grants to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations during the coronavirus pandemic, Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas noted in a press release.

GCC to distribute cash

GCC issued a press release stating the funds will be disbursed as cash grants to cover course materials and technology, food, housing and other needs.

"GCC has begun the process of identifying all currently enrolled full-time and part-time students in the spring semester and verifying their status so that initial disbursements can begin as early as next week," the GCC press release states. All currently enrolled GCC students are asked to verify their mailing address on record and immediately make the necessary updates, or send requests for assistance to gcc.registrar@guamcc.edu.

GCC states it shares the same priorities as USDOE Secretary Betsy DeVos: “What’s best for students is at the center of every decision we make. That’s why we prioritized getting funding out the door quickly to college students who need it most. We don’t want unmet financial needs due to the coronavirus to derail their learning.”

“We met as a management team this morning and started the process so we can get these monies to our students as quickly as possible,” said GCC President Mary Okada.

UOG to provide 'financial respite'

UOG President Thomas Krise said, “Our students will be able to count on some financial respite despite so many unknowns in our current situation. We are working on making funds available as soon as possible.”

In preparation for the distribution of funds, students are encouraged to contact the UOG Financial Aid Office at finaid@triton.uog.edu to set up direct depositing and update their contact information.

College students struggling

San Nicolas has urged UOG and GCC administrators to "program these funds we secured for Guam into tuition rebates to students, who during these times could use hundreds of dollars in rebates to help support themselves and their families."

"I gave my team a charge as soon as the CARES Act was signed into law: Get support to those most in need as quickly as possible. That starts with college students whose lives have been disrupted, many of whom are facing financial challenges and struggling to make ends meet."

The education secretary said the only statutory requirement tied to awarding funds to students is that the funds be used to cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the new coronavirus. That means eligible expenses include a student’s cost of attendance, such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care.

"With that said, I would like to encourage the leadership of each institution to prioritize your students with the greatest need, but at the same time consider establishing a maximum funding threshold for each student to ensure that these funds are distributed as widely as possible," Devos stated.