UOG gives families jump-scares in return of haunted house event

SCARY-GOOD TIME: Members of the University of Guam Biological Sciences Club, decked out in scary costumes, provide good-natured horror during the return of the club's haunted house event Saturday and Sunday. Two levels of the university's Science Building were transformed for the Halloween weekend, and organizers also provided space for vendors to offer games, food and other spooky treats. David Sholing/The Guam Daily Post
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you