UOG grad headed for Georgetown University to study foreign service

University of Guam graduating student Angelo Paule wants to make a difference on our island and in the Indo-Pacific region, but first he must march down the aisle to receive his bachelor's degree this Sunday.

Paule is well on his way to realizing his dream of representing the State Department in international affairs, a dream born while he was in high school. And while UOG doesn't have a foreign service program, it does offer a political science program.

"Political science is the closest to that. In high school, I was looking at potential career paths that would fit the lifestyle I want to lead. I wanted to live an active life with some amount of traveling involved. But also utilize the skills and subjects that I was passionate about - history and politics. I landed on foreign service, which is pretty much working in the State Department as an officer there," he said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

On Sunday, he will graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science with a minor in economics. But his educational journey is far from over – his next stop is Georgetown University.

"It's incredibly exciting. It's pretty much the premier school for foreign service. My professors keep telling me that if I go to Georgetown, it's by and large a pipeline to go into the State Department itself. ... I am just really excited to go there," he said.

He sets out for Georgetown University in early August to attend the School of Foreign Service master's degree program.

"I think there aren't many people from the island of Guam represented in the field of foreign service and international affairs. I think what I bring essentially is a friendly face and that I grew up here and understand the dynamics of different forces at play in the region," he said. "Since I am from Guam and I grew up here in Asia, I think I have a specific perspective that I can bring to the State Department that, yes, I am American but, I also understand the perspective that arises from being part of this island and this region in general."

'Full confidence' coming from UOG

As Paule gets ready to embark on his next educational journey, he feels well-prepared with a degree from UOG.

"I feel very well-prepared; my professors were a good mix of academic viewpoints, but they also challenged us to think critically about statements and policies. Basically to not take anything at face value," he said. "The economics theory programs are really good. They are very challenging and prepared me to understand the economic policy very well. I have full confidence going into Georgetown coming off a UOG degree."

The political science and economics programs at UOG are no walk in the park, he said.

"Throughout the journey I feel like there was a time where I would have given up, it was maybe like the first two pandemic semesters in 2020. But I started journaling. At that point, I started collecting my thoughts and realizing that it was going to be OK as long as I kept myself in the game and not count myself out," he said.

Going to school during the pandemic challenged Paule, who felt isolated from his peers, but his positive attitude got him through.

"The biggest challenge was the isolation from my peers. Yes, we saw each other through Zoom cameras, but sometimes it just felt a little bit draining to go to school from the same place and not have a change of scenery. But it wasn't an experience I couldn't push through to the end," he said.

Paule, who is the student government president at UOG, shared words of encouragement for his peers.

"'Believe in yourself' sounds cliche, but sometimes we feel like we don't want to apply for something or try that new opportunity because we feel like we're not good enough. A lot of the times, your chances are as good as anyone else, the difference is applying it and putting yourself out there. Don't count yourself out, keep giving yourself opportunities to succeed," he said.