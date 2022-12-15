Aja Omelau, a student in the graduate program for environmental science at the University of Guam, is conducting one of the first studies in Micronesia on the impact of little fire ants.

Omelau will be observing and studying the impact of other insects including snails, spiders and aphids, according to a release from UOG. She will continue to monitor the 280 types of different invertebrates of little fire ants.

Her study involves rustling through leaf litter to count and identify the ants. The ants are located where they were first found on Guam, at the northern hardfill in a green waste facility in Yigo. She plans to compare her findings to those by UOG entomologist Ross Miller, who conducted a similar study at the same site in 2011.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Densities of (little fire ants) were up to 400 per square meter and no other ant species, and few other invertebrates, were found,” according to Miller's 2011 survey. “The most commonly found invertebrate in these areas — other than (little fire ants) — were orobatid mites.”

Little fire ants may alter the evolutionary pathway of some native species and may even cause their extinction, according to a 2001 study by Stanford researchers. Another study from 1984, in the Galápagos Islands, showed that little fire ants had reduced densities and eliminated some populations of three arachnid species.

Survey sites

Ants were reported in 2014 from a secondary site in Yigo and at Gun Beach in Tumon. Ants were also found in 2020 in another site where Omelau collects data. Several noninfested areas in the local brush are also used for comparison.

At each site, she lays out a transect of 100 meters and every five meters. She collects leaf litter, sifts out the large matter using a sieve and takes whatever remains in the bottom to the lab. Containing the sample into a special funnel used to extract organisms from soil, she proceeds to identify and count what falls through.

“From looking at my samples (so far), I found that there are a lot of mites and a lot of small snail shells. That was really surprising to me,” she said. “I need to get them identified to see if they’re the (native) Partula snails.”

Expected findings

Omelau expressed that she hopes to find a commonality between the relationship of little fire ants and snail populations to be utilized in the Partula conservation efforts. She also expects to see a lot of aphids. The ants are known to feed on a sweet sap that aphids excrete.

She is hopeful that her work will increase monitoring efforts and keep the little fire ants from spreading throughout Micronesia. “The ants have only been found in Guam and Yap in Micronesia,” she added.

Reporting on her findings, she has discovered the ants can be found at high densities which may cause a significant increase of aphids.

“This would negatively impact the forest ecosystem because aphids are a common invasive pest and the drastic increase in (little fire ant) and aphid populations may have detrimental downstream effects on the ecosystems of (little fire ant)-infested sites,” she stated.

She plans to complete her field collections by April and, by December 2023, she plans to have the thesis complete for her master's degree in environmental science.

Community members can help the fight against little fire ants as well.

“I would highly recommend people learn how to identify (little fire ants) themselves and to inspect any green products they may be transporting,” she said.