Sunday marked the first in-person commencement for the University of Guam since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but the occasion celebrated even more milestones.

"I am impressed and grateful for the way we Tritons have all managed to carry on the mission of this great institution throughout the challenges of the pandemic and the recession," said university President Thomas Krise. "On behalf of all of the employees of UOG, I thank our graduates for learning with us, for challenging us to think in new and different ways, and for your commitment to making the world a better place for all of us and for those who come after us."

The socially distanced graduation ceremony was held at the Paseo Stadium in Hagåtña.

A release from UOG said it conferred degrees to 383 students – the largest graduating class in its history. A record number of graduates earned their degrees with honors as well, according to the university.

Thanks to a partnership with the Northern Marianas College, 21 graduates from the Northern Marianas are among the Fañomnåkan 2021 cohort. They are the first NMC students to complete a four-year degree in criminal justice under the program, which launched in 2019.

'You are at the forefront'

Class valedictorian Reggie Mae Dionisio, who graduated with a degree in nursing, shared the process of getting into the profession – from bed-making to inserting an IV. She attended UOG on a government of Guam Merit Scholarship, and was salutatorian at George Washington High School in 2016, according to the university.

"Our lives are made up of moments. Moments where we know we got this, and moments where we are a little unsure of ourselves. Moments where we needed support, and moments where we gave support. Moments that have led us to success, and moments that have led us to failure," she said to her fellow graduates. "Nonetheless, these moments have built us to be who we are now. And so cherish these moments, and the little things, and be present in the now."

A 1992 graduate of UOG gave the ceremony's keynote address. Gener Deliquina, who also has received UOG's Distinguished Alumni award, is the CEO of Coast360 federal credit union. He offered an optimistic look at the prospects the graduates face.

"In the last five decades, graduates like you faced at least five global financial crises since the 1970s; the most recent being the 2008 Great Recession," he said. "However, we recovered with an even stronger economy up until the pandemic. I believe that it is a matter of time before we bounce back from this global pandemic and, when that happens, you are at the forefront to seize the opportunities."