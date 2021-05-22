UOG graduate conquers distance, language barriers to earn master's

Editor's note: This is the first in a series of stories about UOG students overcoming different challenges to graduate.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the learning environment as social distancing made many educational institutions gravitate toward online learning.

Even at higher learning institutions, many online students completed their coursework from home, and in Akiko Chochol's case, she attended the University of Guam from her home in Japan.

Chochol is one of 386 students attending the University of Guam who will turn their tassels on Sunday in celebration of completing their degree requirements. Chochol began her journey toward obtaining a master's in education four years ago.

"I started in summer 2018, but I needed to postpone my graduation because of the pandemic. I couldn't finish my research," said Chochol, who chose to push through the challenges to complete her degree online.

"I am a native Japanese speaker, so English is not my language. That's the first difficulty, but the coursework was hard. (There were) lot of assignments, but I found a way to finish them. Then I think the most difficult part was to conduct my research," Chochol said.

Chochol's thesis centered around teaching practices in Yap and how teachers modified the materials to serve Yapese students better. But because the pandemic closed Yap's borders to visitors, Chochol could not visit Yap to conduct her research and had to modify her thesis.

"Thanks to the online course, I got used to using the computer, or internet or other Zoom meetings, so I changed my thesis to conduct all services online," said Chochol.

Instead of in-person interaction, Chochol created questionnaires for Yap teachers to complete, conducted interviews over Zoom, and reviewed recordings of Yap Department of Education classes to fulfill her observation requirements.

"My focus was teaching materials that the Yap teachers created for the classes. Since the textbooks are not for Yap kids and are adapted from the United States textbooks, sometimes the content in the textbooks the students can't understand easily," she said.

Yap teachers needed to supplement the materials for students to learn.

"Through observation, I check how the students react and, according to the student reaction, how they can change the way of instruction," Chochol said.

While making the switch from in-person to online was reasonably easy, Chochol said that communicating with teachers was sometimes tricky.

"They are busy too, so I couldn't have much time to contact or communicate with teachers," Chochol said. "I tried to make more communication, but some teachers don't have internet access. So it was hard for me to contact them."

UOG communication specialist Jackie Hansen said, "Akiko has proven that distance and a pandemic are no barriers for determination."

"It was the first time for me to take fully online courses," said Chochol. who will be graduating with a master's degree in education specializing in teaching English to speakers of other languages.

Hansen said, "Not being able to travel to Yap due to pandemic restrictions, she modified her thesis project on English-language teaching practices, Yap, to online methods."

Now that graduation is just days away, Chochol said it's like a dream.

"I feel that it's done, but I can't attend the ceremony. That, of course, is sad for me. But I think they're sending a diploma to my address in Japan. I think once I receive my diploma, then I will feel like I finally made it," Chochol said.

Moving forward with her master's, Chochol said her long-term plan is to move to Yap to teach English.

"I worked in Yap before, in Pohnpei also. Those experiences made me feel that the students need more help or better assistance, not just from the teachers but the materials (themselves). My focus is to improve the materials," Chochol said.

She plans on using her research conducted for her thesis to improve education for Yapese students.

"So I want to be there to help the teachers and students learn English, teach English, and hopefully after those experiences, I can also pursue my doctorate," Chochol said.

Understanding the difficulties these students have in learning English, Chochol wants to use her personal experiences learning English to help the students.

"English is their priority to learn. Some are struggling to learn English because it's not their first language. It's the same as me, so I can say maybe as a nonnative speaker of English, I can find other ways to teach English," Chochol said.