UOG graduate student, team win simulated pandemic competition

A first-year student in the University of Guam's master of public administration program earned top marks in an international contest simulating a deadly infectious disease outbreak.

Renee Carpela and her team of four other students from around the world competed at the 2021 NASPAA-Batten Student Simulation Competition, which a release from UOG said challenges graduate students in public policy-related fields to test their leadership, negotiation and critical thinking skills in a time-sensitive, fast-paced scenario using real-world data.

More than 400 students from 120 universities in 30 countries competed in the virtual competition. After taking first place in a regional meet, Carpela's team placed first out of four groups included in a global all-star round.

"The experience was intense and rewarding," Carpela said. "Although the day of the competition was nerve-racking, I knew that my team would be able to deliver a great response to the simulation."

The teams were tasked with creating a policy memo and presentation based on this year's topic, "The Pandemic Game 2.0." They were evaluated for their teamwork, organization, decision-making and policy presentations.

Carpela said her team – graduate students from China, Bangladesh and New Zealand – worked well together because they were able to respect each other's expertise, understand their strengths and effectively communicate with one another.

"The biggest impression (on me) was knowing that people who come from different backgrounds and governmental structures were able to work toward a common goal with an ultimate understanding of how our policies would affect the people of our simulated country," Carpela said.

As part of the winning team, Carpela will receive $1,100, a certificate and a letter of recommendation.