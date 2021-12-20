The first students in the history of the University of Guam to earn civil engineering degrees received their diplomas Sunday, during a multipart commencement ceremony held at the UOG Calvo Field House.

It was the first in-person graduation held by UOG since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"I don't have to tell this audience that these are unprecedented times and that we're all living through a historic challenge," Thomas Krise, president of the university, said in his remarks. "But this class of graduates of the University of Guam has been resilient and flexible and supportive in the spirit of our CHamoru values of chenchule' and inafa'maolek. I am proud of your academic achievements and even prouder of your character."

Among the first 12 to receive degrees under the School of Engineering was Anthony Reyes, who now has the distinction of being the engineering school's first valedictorian. He's also a first-generation college graduate in his family, and previously earned associate degrees in both pre-architectural drawing and civil engineering technology from Guam Community College.

He thanked his family, teachers and professors for their support over the years, and credited his cohort of engineering students for not giving up during tough times.

"As individuals, we have the propensity to make decisions based on things that we are familiar with and comfortable for us, thus sometimes closing doors of unexplored opportunities for fear of the unknown," Reyes said to his fellow graduates. "Do not be blinded by darkness. We sometimes have to open our eyes in darkness to see the light that is before us. Life is like a burning candle giving out light, illuminating the darkness while providing clarity and perspective to one's purpose in life."

'From Cagayan Valley to Silicon Valley'

Diosdado "Dado" Banatao, an engineer, entrepreneur and venture capitalist, delivered the commencement address by video from California.

Banatao's father left him and his family in the Philippines for seven years while he worked in Guam. The sacrifice to be overseas for that long was so he could buy a bigger plot of land to support his children's education.

The island "is an important part" of his family's history, Banatao said.

He is credited with developing several semiconductor technologies, including the first graphics accelerator chip and the local bus concept that continue to be foundation technologies in every personal computer today, according to UOG.

"My journey from Cagayan Valley to Silicon Valley is arguably remarkable because I did not inherit wealth, land or business. I achieved my success through the use of my own intellectual capacity and through strong values of hard work, perseverance instilled by my parents, who live by the soil," Banatao said. "I can also firmly say that my accomplishments truly had a positive impact on global industries and economies."

241 graduates

Over the course of the 2021 Fanuchånan commencement, the university conferred 176 bachelor's degrees and 65 master's degrees. According to a release from UOG:

• 43 bachelor's degrees were in business administration.

• 17 bachelor's degrees were in criminal justice.

• More than half of the master's degrees were under the School of Education, primarily specializing in reading, counseling and teaching.

• 25% of master's degrees were in public administration.