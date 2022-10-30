With the upcoming spooky holiday around the corner, the local community is invited to a phobia-themed haunted house hosted by the University of Guam’s Biological Sciences Club.

Its second event will take place from 6-10 p.m. Sunday. Those wanting to see the haunted house for themselves can visit two floors of the science building on the campus, according to a press release from UOG.

Tickets will be available at the event's entrance for $7 per person. Individual tickets and discounted group tickets of five for $30 are only available by emailing uog.bioclub@gotritons.uog.edu or messaging the club on Instagram (@uogbioclub) prior to the event.

Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian in order to enter the haunted house. Visitors will be required to utilize a staircase and may experience flashing lights, loud noises, and disturbing imagery, UOG stated.

In addition to the haunted house, a Halloween carnival with games, refreshments, and booths from student organizations is also available to visitors in the courtyard between the School of Health and science buildings.

Since 2012, the club has held a haunted house annually. This year marks the return of the event after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Biological Sciences Club members and I are most excited to finally bring back our haunted house after a two-year break due to the pandemic," said Gabby Prelosky, vice president of the club and chair of the event. "I am especially excited to have a theme based on phobias, which I haven't seen done before and I hope will bring a new age of haunted house themes to come in the future. We hope everyone is just as excited, and we hope to see you on the nights of the 29th and 30th.”

This initiative was a collaborative effort with students from the American Medical Student Association, the Chemistry Club and the Marine Opportunities/Nature Association, a press release stated.