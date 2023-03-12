The University of Guam herbarium's physical library contains 60,000 plant specimens from Guam and Micronesia. According to its curator, Wei Xiao, this is the only herbarium within Micronesia.

An herbarium is a repository for preserved plant specimens and related data utilized for scientific study.

The program wants to digitize all of its content to make it suitable for online viewing, making it searchable and more available to biologists, researchers, and plant enthusiasts worldwide, according to a press release from UOG.

“We frequently get asked if our collection is online by biologists needing to identify plants and by researchers who aren’t located in Guam,” said Xiao. “This project will put images of each specimen, its collection site and its collector online so people can search and visually compare species from wherever they are.”

The local program started this initiative a few years ago. Since then, approximately 3,500 specimens have been optimized, according to Xiao.

Anyone with internet access can browse uploaded images of the specimen sheets and enter the information on the card using the software program Zooniverse. Each entry takes under five minutes and volunteers are free to complete as few or as many as they like, according to the release.

“In one semester, students can probably only do as few as 100,” she said. “We want to reach 50,000, but that will take us about 20 years to complete.”

As of right now, the program has 85 volunteers assisting with the digitizing effort. According to Xiao, she has hired university students and interns for assistance with the digital process.

She is also providing high school students with the opportunity to earn service learning hours and has mentioned that volunteering to do entries can be done remotely. She stated this project can gain significant productivity and may be accelerated with student assistance.

“It’s a community-based project that’s meaningful,” Xiao said. “We can get it done, but we can talk about it along the way and gain an appreciation for the diversity and uniqueness of the plants in this region.”

Those interested in volunteering can visit www.uog.edu/herbarium/volunteer for guidelines and a tutorial video. For more information, call Xiao, or curatorial assistant, Kyla Tuazon, at 671-735-2791.