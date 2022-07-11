Hundreds of students hailing from South Korea will be on Guam for the next two months, studying here through the University of Guam English Adventure Program.

About half of the expected 600 participants are already on island, and the remaining students are set to arrive this and next month. Their individual length of stay varies between two and four weeks, UOG stated in a press release.

“It’s an exciting summer for us, being able to offer edu-tourism in person again and bring some economic activity back to the island,” Carlos Taitano, director of Global Learning and Engagement at UOG, said.

The university has hosted Korean and Japanese students through the program for the past 12 years, UOG noted in the release. This most recent cohort is made up of South Korean students who attend 25 different universities.

“We have several first-time universities participating this year in addition to a lot of newly hired staff, including 20 (English as a second language) teachers, to help host the students this summer,” Taitano added.

On top of daily instruction at the UOG campus, participating students will take field trips around the island, visiting local businesses and the CHamoru Village Night Market, learning cultural activities such as weaving, dancing and making coconut candy, and enjoying time at the beach.

“I really wanted to come here,” said Sooyeon Park, a nursing major at the Daejon Institute of Science and Technology. “It’s a great opportunity to learn English.”

Some of the other participants said they are looking forward to improving their English listening and speaking skills, making international friends and enjoying the natural beauty of the island.

“Korea (has) very many apartments and (is primarily) city, but (Guam) is more country, green and ocean,” said Sujeong Han, another Daejon Institute student.

The visiting students will be staying in hotels in Tumon and at the UOG dormitories.