UOG hosts college affordability webinar

Current and future University of Guam students, and their parents, can learn more about financial programs aimed at helping make college more affordable.

UOG is hosting “A Triton’s Guide to College Affordability,” a free webinar series presented by the Triton Advising Center and the UOG Financial Aid Office.

The first webinar is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today. It aims to inform participants of the various resources that can make attending the University of Guam more affordable, including local and federal financial aid, scholarships, grants, and more.

Participants may sign up for and attend any or all of the following sessions:

A Triton’s Guide to Financial Aid: 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12

A Triton’s Guide to the FAFSA: 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13

A Triton’s Guide to Scholarships and the Self-Service Portal: 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14

A Triton’s Guide to Financial Literacy: Money Management for Adults: 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18

To register, visit the following link: https://bit.ly/tritonwebinar.

The Triton Advising Center was developed by a grant from the U.S. Department of Education and aims to support University of Guam students by providing access to advisers and workshops focused on advisement in academics, financial solvency and resources, and career development.

For more information, contact the Triton Advising Center at (671) 735-2290 or emsstac@triton.uog.edu or follow the center on Instagram @uogtac.