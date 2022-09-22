The public is invited to a special community night at the Guam Museum in celebration of the University of Guam’s 70th Anniversary Exhibit, Thursday evening.

Highlights of the exhibit include an augmented reality experience on visitors’ cell phones, and special displays celebrating other major anniversaries at the university.

UOG's far-reaching impact in the region for more than 70 years also indicates the 40 years of the UOG Endowment Foundation, and the 50 years of education and improvements of the UOG Marine Laboratory.

“The exhibit is part of UOG’s 70th anniversary since the Territorial College of Guam was founded in 1952,” the press release stated.

Admission is free as the event was organized by the UOG Student Government Association. The exhibit will remain open to the public through Oct. 15 during the museum's normal operating hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday to Friday.

The event will feature a tour of the 70th Anniversary Exhibit, an outdoor movie screening from 6:30-8 p.m., live entertainment, activities, refreshments, giveaways and raffle prizes.

To register for the event visit https://bit.ly/3BECMso and for more information, email the UOG Student Government Association at uog.sga@triton.uog.edu.